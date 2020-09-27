PM Modi addresses nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' | LIVE

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 69th edition Mann ki Baat. Earlier, PM Modi had invited suggestions for his monthly radio programme. “Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.

Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pvilHfbrMy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

"The greatest strength of #MannKiBaat is the diverse range of inputs received from people across India. This month's episode will take place on 27th September. I urge you all to share your ideas on the NaMo App, @mygovindia, or by dialing 1800-11-7800," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi addresses Mann ki Baat | LIVE UPDATES

11:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Mann ki Baat today

11:24 AM: The Corona crisis period has served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer

11:30 AM: The history of stories is as ancient as the human civilization itself. 'Where there is a soul, there is a story'.... In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We're proud to be denizens of land that nurtured tradition of Hitopadesha & Panch Tantra

11:32 AM: I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 & 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories

The latest episode of Mann ki Baat comes a day after the Prime Minister's pre-recorded video address to the UN General Assembly where he said that the international community is faced with a very important question about the relevance of United Nations as the "requirements and challenges" of the present as well as the future are vastly different from those when the world body was constituted in 1945.

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?," PM Modi asked.

