Reduction in LPG prices will increase comfort of my sisters, make their lives easier: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the central government has given a big relief to the common man of the country. On Tuesday, the government announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas under the Ujjwala scheme. With this, the total subsidy will be Rs 400 per cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

What PM said on reduction of LPG prices?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to post regarding the prices of LPG cylinders. He said that the reduction in the price of cylinders will help the sisters in the country. "The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to spread happiness in our family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God," the Prime Minister added.

New Rates

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday. Meanwhile, the price will be Rs 703 for Ujjwala beneficiaries after the latest subsidy.

'Gift from PM to women of country'

Addressing a press briefing, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Prime Minister has decided Rs 200 reduction in the price of domestic LPG cylinders for all users. "This is a gift from PM Narendra Modi to the women of the country, during the occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Thakur added. Under the Ujjwala scheme, 75 lakh women will get a free gas connection on the occasion of Rakhi and Onam, he added.

It is not known how much the decision would cost the exchequer but Thakur said the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy provided to Ujjwala consumers would cost Rs 7,680 crore in the current financial year ending March 31, 2024 (April 2023 to March 2024).

Govt stopped giving subsidies in 2022

Earlier in June 2022, the government stopped giving LPG subsidies. Cooking gas across the country was priced at market rate, which rose to Rs 1,103 in the national capital. The only subsidy that was available was for poor women who got free connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The government gave Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for up to 12 refills in a year. This subsidy was transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, who bought LPG at market price from the dealer.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Cabinet slashes domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 under Ujjwala scheme | Check new rates

Latest India News