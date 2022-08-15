Centre, states or local institutions have to address demands of aspirational society: PM Modi on I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in an aspirational society even a government has to race against time and perform, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society," PM Modi said.

India is an aspiration society and such a society is an asset, and where there is an aspirational society, then even the governments have to run with time and are accountable at every front, the Prime Minister said.

"Be it the Centre or states, governments will have to work to realise the aspirations of the people of the country as they can not wait anymore to see their dreams being fulfilled," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He said an aspirational society is very precious for any country and in India, people's aspirations are on the rise.

"Aspirations are on the rise in every section of the society. Every citizen wants a change, wants to see it happening in front of their eyes and is not ready to wait anymore," the prime minister said.

People want to progress with speed and they are not ready to "force their coming generations wait for it", he said.

"Be it the Centre, states or local self-governance institutions, each of them will have to address the demands of the aspirational society," Modi said.

"We cannot wait anymore to fulfill their aspirations," he added.

