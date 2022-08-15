'Bhai-bhatijavaad', corruption: PM Modi calls for decisive war against two big challenges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday launched a decisive war against corruption and bhai-bhatijavaad (nepotism) saying these evils are damaging the country like a termite and sought the support of all Indians to fight against these two big challenges.

"Corruption is damaging the country like termite, country will have to fight it," PM Modi said.

Another evil we need to come together to fight is nepotism, I seek support of all Indians in this fight, he said.

"Our many institutions are affected by family rule, it harms our talent, nation's capabilities and gives rise to corruption. It is our effort that those who have looted the country will have to pay back," PM Modi made it clear.

"Unless people have a mentality of penalizing corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace," Prime Minister Modi said.

"We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated evil of corruption," he said.

"We need to be alert against corrupt as well as corruption. We have to fight against corruption. In the last 8 years, use of Aadhar, DBT, mobile were used to find Rs 2 lakh crore of black money," PM Modi said.

He raised concern over 'parivaarvaad' (nepotism), saying there are some people concerned about protecting their ill-gotten wealth. In India, where people are fighting poverty, we need to fight against corruption with all our might.

"We have many challenges, many restrictions, many issues but we have the ability to overcome them for New India," PM Modi.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2022: PM Modi's speech at Red Fort - Big takeaways

ALSO READ | PM Modi lists 5 pledges in Independence Day speech, says 'India must be a developed nation in 25 years'

Latest India News