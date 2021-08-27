Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4INDIA PM Modi to inaugurate renovated 'Jallianwala Bagh Smarak' via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the revamped complex of Amritsar-situated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak on Saturday. He will do so via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office informed in a statement on Thursday. He will also inaugurate new museum galleries constructed at the site.

Jallianwala Bagh Smarak is a memorial to those who were martyred in the infamous incident on April 13, 1919. “Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations,” a government statement read.

"A tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives on April 13, 1919. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation", BJP's official Twitter handle read.

A sound and light show has been arranged to show the events of April 13, 1919. The monument of Jallianwala Bagh serves as a remembrance of the indiscriminate killing of unarmed people who had gathered at the garden 102 years ago to protest the arrest of nationalist leaders Dr Satyapal and Saifuddin Kichlew over their agitation against the Rowlatt Act.

The colonial administration had imposed martial law in Punjab and banned gatherings. On April 13, 1919, which was Baisakhi, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer had marched his troops into the garden and ordered them to fire into the unarmed crowd at the garden.

Many people had jumped into a large well in the garden, only to be drowned, to escape the hail of bullets. It is now called the Shaheedi Well.

The inauguration ceremony will be live streamed on BJP's several social media handles like Twitter and Facebook. The event will take place at 6:25 in the evening on August 28, 2021.

