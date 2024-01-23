'Government made efforts in last 10 years to connect people to Netaji's legacy': PM Modi on Parakram Diwas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi during the Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as an inspiration for the youth of the country on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He further said that the government has made efforts in the past 10 years to connect people with his legacy.

Addressing Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said that Netaji knew that lack of sovereignty is not related to governance only but it is also there in thought and actions and that's why the noted freedom fighter focused on awakening the youth.

The Prime Minister also talked about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on Monday. "Yesterday the whole world witnessed a historic milestone in India's cultural consciousness. The entire world and the entire humanity experienced the energy of Pran Pratishtha in the Ram temple...Today we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose," the Prime Minister said.

He unveiled Bharat Parv 2024 on the occasion of Parakram Diwas at the Red Fort. "Netaji knew that slavery is not related to governance only but also is there in thoughts and deeds. Hence he focused on awakening the youth of that period," PM Modi said.

He said Bharat Parv will showcase the country's rich diversity."Today on Parakram Divas, Bharat Prav has also started from the Red Fort. In the next nine days, the diversity of the country will be showcased through Republic Day tableaux and cultural programs in Bharat Parv," PM Modi said.

"The Bharat Parv is a reflection of the ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose. This parv is to adopt local for vocal, to promote tourism, respect diversity and to take 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' to new heights. I request all to connect with this parv and celebrate the country's diversity," he added.

