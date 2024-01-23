PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani pose for photos with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra met the awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Pursaskar 2024 at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Interacting with the children, he asked them to share details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award.

Subjects like music, culture, solar power, and sports like badminton, and chess, among others, were discussed. The children also asked the Prime Minister several questions as well, while answering one of which, he spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation.

On being asked about the launch of Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana yesterday, the Prime Minister recalled the steps taken by him to harness solar energy while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, and also spoke about how people will benefit from this scheme.

Prime Minister also discussed with the children the significance of the day and told them about Parakram Diwas and how the government is honouring the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Government has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in seven categories namely Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science and Technology, Social Service, Sports and Environment. Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and citation booklet.

This year, 19 children from across the country, under different categories, have been selected for PMRBP-2024. The awardees include 9 boys and 10 girls, belonging to 18 States/UTs.

(With inputs from ANI)

