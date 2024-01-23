Karpoori Thakur inspires us to continue...: PM Modi's first reaction on Bharat Ratna announcement

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Karpoori Thakur, one of the top socialist leaders in the country was Bihar CM from December 22, 1970, to June 2 1971. This prestigious award is a tribute to Thakur for his lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social justice.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2024 20:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his pleasure after the announcement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan that the country's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna will be conferred upon one of the top socialist leaders and former Bihar Chief Minister - Karpoori Thakur, saying 'I'm delighted'.

"I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

