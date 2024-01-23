Karpoori Thakur inspires us to continue...: PM Modi's first reaction on Bharat Ratna announcement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his pleasure after the announcement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan that the country's highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna will be conferred upon one of the top socialist leaders and former Bihar Chief Minister - Karpoori Thakur, saying 'I'm delighted'.

"I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," the Prime Minister wrote on X.