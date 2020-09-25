PM Modi is also 'my son', says Shaheen Bagh 'dadi' who featured in TIME's 100 most influential people of 2020

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi and Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis both featured in TIME magazine 100 most-influential people in 2020.

PM Narendra Modi and 82-year-old Bilkis who was among many in the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi last year against CAA, NRC, made it to the TIME magazine 100 most influential people of 2020. However, now Bilkis has said that even PM Modi is "my son" and would be happy to meet him, if she is invited. On making into TIME 100 most influential people in 2020, the 82-year-old said she was happy to have been recognised by the TIME magazine, but would have been happier had her demand been met.

The 82-year-old, along with her two friends Asma Khatoon (90) and Sarwari (75), was at the protest site every day, braving a chilly winter last December, the coldest in over a century. The trio were hailed as "Dadis of Shaheen Bagh" on social media.

During the protest, which began in December, the octogenarian sat under a tent with hundreds of women and children, braving icy winds. She emerged as the face of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh ended in March this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak and a subsequent lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of the disease.

