Economic activities slowly picking up, will gather steam in coming days: PM in meeting with CMs

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Chief Ministers, reviews situation due to COVID-19.

While reviewing the situation due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that economic activities in several parts of the country have picked up and that the process will further gather steam. The prime minister is holding a meeting with chief ministers to discuss the road ahead for a lockdown exit strategy. This is the fifth such meeting of Modi with the chief ministers ever since the country entered into lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In his initial remarks, Modi said there is a global recognition for India's success in handing the COVID-19 pandemic. He also acknowledged the efforts made by all the state governments. "Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam," the prime minister said during the meeting. We must realize that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focussed now, he said.

The road ahead should be focussed on reducing the spread and ensuring that all precautions are taken by people including social distancing norms by observing 'Do Gaj Doori', the prime minister emphasized. Elaborating on the challenges, Modi said problems increased in those areas where social distancing was not followed. He said the biggest challenge now was to ensure COVID-19 doesn't spread to villages in spite of relaxations.

