'Not the time to play politics': Mamata Banerjee at video-conference meet with PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Mamata Banerjee, during the video-conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that her state is doing the best it can to combat the virus and that Centre should not play politics. She also said that Bengal is surrounded by international borders and other bigger states which is why it has multiple challenges to deal with.

“We as a state doing our best to combat the virus. The Centre should not play politics in this crucial time. We are surrounded by international borders and other bigger states and have challenges to deal with,” Banerjee said at the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee also said that the federal structure should be respected and all the states should be given importance and should be working together as Team India.

There has been a face-off between West Bengal and the Centre over the coronavirus situation in the state, when in March, a team of Central officials visited the state following reports of lockdown violation and misreporting of coronavirus cases.

