Telangana CM opposes resumption of railways, expresses fear over COVID-19 spread

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao On Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers not to resume train services as it could cause further spread of coronavirus.

During his interaction with PM Modi and the chief ministers of other states, Rao expressed fear that resuming train services can spread the coronavirus, and screening etc will be difficult.

After a 40-day lockdown, Indian Railways decided to "gradually" start train services from May 12.

Besides that, Telangana chief minister said that the lockdown should be confined to the containment zone and be continued. Moreover, an immediate response from Centre is required for defining zones.

