PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: How a farmer earned Rs 50 lakh profit by selling stubble

At a time when Delhi's air pollution levels have spiked due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared the story of a farmer from Haryana who is making money by selling stubble to agro energy plant and paper mill. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi hailed the work done by Virendra Yadav, a farmer entrepreneur and resident of Haryana’s Kaithal village.

" Virendra Yadav ji is one such farmer entrepreneur, who has influenced the lives of thousands through his awareness. Sometime ago, Virendra Yadav ji used to live in Australia. Two years ago, he came to India and now lives in Kaithal, Haryana. Just like others, the stubble in the fields was a big concern for him too. Work is being done on a massive scale to find the solution to this issue, however, today in Mann Ki Baat, I am especially mentioning Virendra ji because his efforts are different and show a new way forward," PM Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi further said that in the last 2 years, Yadav has sold stubble worth over 2.5 crore and made a profit of approximately Rs. 50 lakh from it.

"To find a solution to stubble, Virendra ji bought a Straw Baler machine to make bundles of straw. For this, he also received financial assistance from the Agricultural department. With this machine, he began to make bundles of stubble. After having made the bundles, he sold the stubble to agro energy plants and paper mills. You will be amazed to know that in just two years, Virendra ji has traded in stubble in excess of Rs. 2.5 crores and has earned a profit of approximately Rs. 50 lakhs," he addded.

PM Modi urged the youths who are studying agriculture to move to local and nearby villages and raise awareness among the farmers about modern farming and new farm laws.

The Prime Minister also hailed the new farm laws and said that reforms in agriculture have brought new opportunities to farmers. He also added that the reforms have bestowed new rights and opportunities on farmers.

