Farmers refuse to move from Ghaziabad-Delhi border; to decide next course of action | LIVE

Punjab farmers resumed their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre's new farm laws on Saturday morning after halting for the night to join thousands who have already reached the national capital's borders.

New Delhi: Farmers gathered at the Singhu border as part of their "Delhi Chalo" protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov 28, 2020.

Protesting farmers are set to decide their next course of action today (Sunday). According to a statement by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill, no decision has yet been taken on shifting to the Burari ground in Delhi, a place earmarked for their agitation by police. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma urged farmers take to discussions to resolve their issues. Sharma urged them to avoid holding demonstrations.

Punjab farmers resumed their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre's new farm laws on Saturday morning after halting for the night to join thousands who have already reached the national capital's borders. “We have reached close to the Delhi border. But we are stuck because of traffic snarls. Our farmers who are in tractor-trailers are still behind us,” said BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leader Jhanda Singh Jethuke.

Earlier in the day, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders claimed that over one lakh farmers, including elderly women, are marching to the national capital in tractor-trailers, buses and other vehicles. Farmers with the outfit had on Friday broken through police barricades at Khanauri and Dabwali borders between Punjab and Haryana. Punjab farmers in large numbers had on Friday crossed the state's border with Haryana. Some even faced water cannons and teargas.

  • Nov 29, 2020 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi Police Traffic Alert

    Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement

    Available open borders to Haryana are as follows:

    • Jharoda
    • Dhansa
    • Daurala
    • Jhatikera
    • Badusari
    • Kapashera 
    • Rajokri NH 8
    • Bijwasan/Bajghera
    • Palam vihar
    • Dundahera
  • Nov 29, 2020 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Traffic Alert

    Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.

    Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border

  • Nov 29, 2020 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi: Commuters headed towards national capital

    Delhi: Commuters headed towards the national capital from other states say they're facing problems due to road blockade at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border)

     

  • Nov 29, 2020 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi: Farmers protesting against farm laws stay put at Tikri border amid police deployment

    Delhi: Farmers protesting against the farm laws stay put at Tikri border amid police deployment

     

  • Nov 29, 2020 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Security personnel stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border)

    Security personnel stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest continues

  • Nov 29, 2020 9:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Joint CP, Northern Range on farmers' protest

    They (agitating farmers) are sitting peacefully & have been cooperating till now. Our objective is to maintain law & order & to ensure that the arrangements are in place to facilitate their movement: Surendra Yadav, Joint CP, Northern Range, Delhi

  • Nov 29, 2020 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Farmers continue their protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border

    Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws at Ghaziabad-Delhi border

