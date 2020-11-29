Farmers refuse to move from Ghaziabad-Delhi border; to decide next course of action | LIVE

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers gathered at the Singhu border as part of their "Delhi Chalo" protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov 28, 2020.

Protesting farmers are set to decide their next course of action today (Sunday). According to a statement by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill, no decision has yet been taken on shifting to the Burari ground in Delhi, a place earmarked for their agitation by police. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma urged farmers take to discussions to resolve their issues. Sharma urged them to avoid holding demonstrations.

Punjab farmers resumed their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre's new farm laws on Saturday morning after halting for the night to join thousands who have already reached the national capital's borders. “We have reached close to the Delhi border. But we are stuck because of traffic snarls. Our farmers who are in tractor-trailers are still behind us,” said BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leader Jhanda Singh Jethuke.

Earlier in the day, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders claimed that over one lakh farmers, including elderly women, are marching to the national capital in tractor-trailers, buses and other vehicles. Farmers with the outfit had on Friday broken through police barricades at Khanauri and Dabwali borders between Punjab and Haryana. Punjab farmers in large numbers had on Friday crossed the state's border with Haryana. Some even faced water cannons and teargas.

