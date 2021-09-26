Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

As Modi concludes his visit to the United States after his address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the world forum at the key session.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

Upon completing his three-day visit to the States, PM Modi asserted that the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come.

"Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets", he tweeted.

Earlier, addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on August 29, Prime Minister Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance.

"Mann ki Baat" is the PM's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

(With ANI Inputs)

