We are stronger and better when we are together: PM Modi at 'Global Citizen Live'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI We are stronger & better when we are together: PM Narendra Modi at ‘Global Citizen Live’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the shared experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the people that they are "stronger and better" when they are together. ‘Global Citizen’ is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty.

"For almost two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us - we are stronger and better when we are together," he said in a video message.

Addressing ‘Global Citizen Live’, Modi said that generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else during the pandemic.

He said the world saw glimpses of this collective spirit when the COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best to defeat the pandemic.

"We saw glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best in fighting the pandemic. We saw this spirit in our scientists & innovators who created new vaccines in record time," PM Modi said, adding that generations will remember the manner in which human resilience prevailed over everything else.

Modi also said that poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments.

"Poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the enabling infrastructure to forever break the vicious circle of poverty,” he added.

Global Citizen event involves live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul. The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.

WATCH: ‘We must fulfil our duty to help Afghanistan’s people in need’: PM Modi at UNGA

ALSO READ: PM Modi takes a swipe at Pakistan at UNGA: 'Those using terrorism as political tool...'

Latest India News