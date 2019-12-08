PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening. The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm. Shourie is undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from pune.

"In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life".PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him.



We pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/arjXSUoirf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

The 78-year-old former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had said. He has worked as an economist with the World Bank, a consultant to the Planning Commission of India, editor of the Indian Express and The Times of India and a Minister of Communications and Information Technology in the Vajpayee Ministry (1998–2004).

ALSO READ | Goods train derails, services affected between lower and upper Assam

ALSO READ | Bill proposes extension of SC, ST quota in Lok Sabha, state assemblies, to be introduced Monday