Bill proposes extension of SC, ST quota in Lok Sabha, state assemblies, to be introduced Monday

The reservation for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended for another 10 years, but the nomination of the Anglo-Indian community in the legislature will end from January next year, according to a bill listed for introduction in the lower house on Monday.

The reservation for these categories in Lok Sabha and assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.

According to Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, the reservation to SCs, STs and the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was granted for 70 years when the Constitution came into being.

Through the bill, the reservation for only the SC and ST communities — and not the Anglo-Indian community — will be extended till January 25, 2030.

Under Article 334, these communities were given reservation in legislature for 70 years — January 25, 2020. There are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.

In state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members. As on today, there is a provision to nominate two members of the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha but they have not yet been nominated, according to Lok Sabha website.

Including the Speaker, Lok Sabha has 543 members as on December 4. While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.