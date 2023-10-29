PM Modi pushes for 'vocal for local' in his Mann Ki Baat show ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM addresses nation in 106th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 106th episode of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, which began at 11 am today, October 29.

During his programme he pushed for 'vocal for local' campaign in the show that was broadcast ahead of Diwali. He said, "Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local'".

"Earlier this month, Khadi witnessed record sales in Delhi. This month's ongoing Khadi Mahotsav has once again broken all records. On Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi witnessed record sales," he further said.

The program is being broadcast on Doordarshan and Akashvaai. The program is also available for live-streaming on YouTube channels of Akashvani, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

During the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the broadcast filled the 'emptiness' he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

