Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot; all check-posts on high alert

A grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Pathankot early on Monday. According to the Defence sources, the grenade blast was reported at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul.

The grenade was hurled by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area, they said.

The police force has been rushed to the spot where they are checking the CCTV footage.

All police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert.

No injuries have been reported.

Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, according to the sources.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

