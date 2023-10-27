Parliamentary Committee withholds draft report on bills to replace existing criminal laws

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE While introducing the bills, Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to the citizens.

The draft report on three bills to replace the existing criminal laws has been withheld by the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Home Affairs on Friday. According to sources, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, along with other opposition leaders like Congress' P Chidambaram, Derek O Brien of the TMC and DMK's NR Elango asked for some time to read the drafts again leading to the delay in the decision.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on November 6, 2023. Earlier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij was held today in the committee room of the Parliament House Annexe.

The panel reviewed the draft reports on the three bills- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023' and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya 2023'- that seek to replace the existing criminal laws. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11.

These bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively. While introducing the bills, Home Minister Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to the citizens. "British-era laws were made to strengthen and protect their rule and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice," he said.

"We (government) are going to bring changes in both these fundamental aspects. The soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to Indian citizens. The objective will not be to punish anyone but to give justice and in this process, punishment will be given where it is required to create a sense of prevention of crime," Shah stressed. The Home Minister said that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, which will replace CrPC, will now have 533 sections.

"A total of 160 sections have been changed, nine new sections have been added and nine sections have been repealed," he said.The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which will replace the IPC, will have 356 sections instead of the earlier 511 sections, the minister said, adding that 175 sections have been amended, 8 new sections have been added and 22 sections have been repealed. Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which will replace the Evidence Act, will now have 170 sections instead of the earlier 167. Shah said 23 sections have been changed, one new section has been added and five repealed.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Mahua cleared her stand on bribery allegations, TMC awaiting Parliamentary panel probe report: Derek

ALSO READ | Mahua Moitra’s parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India, alleges Nishikant Dubey

Latest India News