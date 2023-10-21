Mahua Moitra’s parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India, alleges BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: Amid serious allegations of 'cash for query' in Parliament against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Saturday alleged that her parliamentary ID was used in Dubai when she was in India.

Dubey claimed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has disclosed the information to probe agencies.

“An MP pawned the country's security for some money. The MP's ID was opened from Dubai when the so-called parliamentarian was in India. The entire Indian government, including the prime minister, finance department and central agencies, uses this NIC,” the BJP MP posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Does the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition still have to do politics?. People will take a decision. The NIC has given this information to probe agency," Dubey added, however, did not reveal the agency. In his post, the BJP MP also did not name Moitra who he has charged with taking bribes and favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in the Parliament to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Probe into allegations

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee is looking into Dubey's complaint and has asked him to appear before it on October 26 for recording "oral evidence".

Earlier, a signed affidavit of Hiranandani came to the fore in which he admitted to using Moitra’s parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate's Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm's planned facility.

The TMC has not accepted or rejected the allegations and has been maintaining quiet on the issue, however, Mahua Moitra has continued her combative attack on the Adani Group and Dubey while outrightly dismissing the allegations.

"Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition and buy airports but just try doing it with me," she had said on October 15 after the allegations surfaced.

Moitra said on Friday, "I welcome answering questions to CBI and Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if and when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia.”

(With PTI inputs)

