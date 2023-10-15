'TMC's Mahua Moitra hatched criminal conspiracy...': BJP MP alleges ‘cash for query' in Parliament | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra

In a sensational development, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday (October 15) wrote to Speaker Om Birla against TMC MP Mahua Moitra and demanded her suspension from the House alleging that “bribes were exchanged” between her and a businessman to ask questions in the Parliament in exchange for “cash and gifts”.

Claiming that an advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has shared “irrefutable evidence” of the bribes, Dubey demanded the Lok Sabha Speaker to constitute an inquiry committee against Moitra.

“I am in receipt of a letter from Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, wherein, he has shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged between Mohua Moitra, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Darshan Hiranandani, a well known business tycoon, to ask question(s) in Parliament in exchange for 'Cash' and 'Gifts',” the BJP MP alleged in the letter dated October 15.

Moitra asked questions with intent to protect business interests: Dubey

Dubey claimed that the advocate has done an “elaborate and painstaking research” on the basis of which he has concluded that till quite recently, Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of total 61, posted by her, which “shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Darshan Hiranandani and his Company”.

“The questions were also often focused on the Adani Group, another business conglomerate, Hiranandani Group was bidding for business against,” he wrote.

He also cited the instance of Moitra raising the Adani issue repeatedly and alleged that it was done “possibly with the intention of seeking cover against her clandestine criminal operation”.

“In the past few years, a clever facade was crafted, when Mahua Moitra, as Opposition leader, vehemently targeted our Honourable Prime Minister and Respected Home Minister, constantly referencing to the Adani Group, giving the impression that she was critical of the Government, possibly with the intention of seeking cover against her clandestine criminal operation. Other Opposition parties also, taking a cue, used every opportunity to target the present Government, and have been making desperate attempts to link it to select business Groups,” he wrote.

BJP MP attaches documents against Moitra

Dubey said that he has attached the relevant documents in support of his argument as shared by the advocate.

He said that after having gone through the papers, he is undoubtful that the TMC MP hatched a criminal conspiracy to protect the business interests of businessman Darshan Hiranandani by asking Parliamentary Questions in the Parliament.

He said that Moitra’s acts are a clear case of “'Breach of Privilege”, 'Contempt of the House' and also a criminal offence under Section 120-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Dubey urged the Speaker to constitute an ‘Inquiry Committee’ and immediately suspend Moitra.

Moitra reacts sharply to Dubey’s letter

In a sharp response to the allegations, the TMC MP raked up the Adani issue and said that she awaits the ED to file FIR in alleged Adani coal scam before the agency arrives at her doorstep.

“Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala & other @BJP4India luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for @dir_ed & others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

