Three more Opposition MPs including Kamal Nath's son suspended from Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session: Three more Opposition members in Lok Sabha were suspended for misconduct on Thursday for the remainder of the winter session, taking the total number of members against whom such action has been taken to 146. The latest MPs to get suspended are DK Suresh, Nakul Nath and Deepak Baij -- all three from the Congress party.

Suresh is the younger brother of DK Shivakumar and a member of the Lok Sabha from Bangalore Rural. Nakul Nath is Kamal Nath's son and member of the Lok Sabha from Chhindwara and Baij is Chhattisgarh state Congress chief and member of the Lok Sabha from Bastar.

Suspension motion moved by Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of these three MPs. "This House has taken serious note of the misconduct of Deepak Baij, DK Suresh, and Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through the display of placards, entering into the Well of the House. They may be suspended from the House for the remaining session," Joshi said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned the three MPs against protesting in the House. As the House met this morning, Opposition MPs continued their protest against the suspension of a large number of MPs from the House. They also demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

How many MPs suspended from Lok Sabha?

With these fresh suspensions, the total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha has gone up to 100, while 46 from Rajya Sabha. The action has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress and other parties which accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

Amid this string of suspensions, a political row broke out on Tuesday (December 19) after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension. However, this was strongly condemned by the ruling BJP.

