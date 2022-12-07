Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Parliament's winter session to commence today as govt aims to introduce 16 bills

Parliament winter session: The winter session of the Parliament is set to commence today (December 7) which will have a total of 17 working days. The session, which will continue till December 19, has been delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule.

According to reports, the Union Government is mulling to pass at least 16 new bills during the session. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the media ahead of the first day of the session.

This will also be the inaugural session for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar who will officiate proceedings in the Rajya Sabha as the ex-officio chairman of the Upper House.

Lower House to pay tributes to leaders who passed away

On the first day of the session, the Lok Sabha will also pay tributes to members who passed away during the inter-session period. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October after a prolonged illness, will be among the departed members to be remembered.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will also be adjourned for an hour post-reading of the obituary today. Opposition MPs, led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have requested Speaker to adjourn the House for half the day as a mark of respect to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 are a few of the bills scheduled for introduction in the Winter Session of Parliament. Some aspects of the Madrid Registration System are intended to be incorporated by the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill.

Enterprises can register their trademarks and safeguard their brands across different nations by using the Madrid system of International Registration for Marks. The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, aims to amend the parent Act by simplifying various processes so that the greatest number of stakeholders can access it.

North East Water Management Authority Bill seeks to establish a new entity

The North East Water Management Authority Bill, 2022, seeks to establish a new entity called the North East Water Management Authority (NEWMA) by dissolving the Brahmaputra Board, an existing Statutory Body established in accordance with the provisions of the Brahmaputra Board Act, 1980, which will eventually be repealed.

Meanwhile, the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 will seek to repeal redundant and obsolete laws. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022, and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, are two of the additional bills. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, which was tabled in Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, and referred to the Standing Committee on External Affairs, is also on the government's agenda.

All party meeting held

Earlier on Tuesday, December 6, an all-party meeting was held under the chaairmanship of Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh. During the meeting, ongress, as well as Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised the issue of rampant unemployment. The Congress also also brought up the issue of the hasty appointment of the Elections Commissioner of India (ECI) and EWS quota.

It should be noted here that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat released a 'Code of Conduct' for its members for the winter session. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 to August 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

