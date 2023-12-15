OPINION | PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH: FIND THE REAL MASTERMINDS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Delhi Police has told a sessions court that Wednesday’s serious security breach in Parliament was a terrorist act and it could be part of a larger conspiracy. The prosecution told the court that the intention of the two youths who jumped into the Lok Sabha from the viewers’ gallery indicated their intention to strike terror and there was a need to examine their links, source of funds and involvement of accomplices. Sections relating to terrorist acts and conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been invoked against the four accused in the FIR.

Delhi Police told the court that the conspirators were hatching the plan for more than a year, they had recced Parliament twice, were in contact with one another through an app, and had reached Delhi three days before the act was committed. On Thursday night, the key conspirator Lalit Jha and his associate Mahesh Kumawat surrendered at Kartavya Path police station. Lalit Jha had absconded taking the cellphones of all his four associates. Additional Sessions Judge sent all the four accused to seven days’ remand.

Initial probe results indicate that there could be a bigger hand behind this group of youths hailing from different states. All the accused were from middle-class families, they had no stable source of income, but they were not short of funds for committing this act. They travelled to different cities while planning the attack, were educated and politically aware, and they knew the quantum of punishment they would get for committing this shameful act. Then why did they jump into the Lok Sabha? What was their objective? We are yet to get the correct answers. It is also essential to find out who were using these accused for their own nefarious ends and what was their aim behind spreading terror in Parliament.



The major security breach in Parliament has become a political issue. On Thursday and Friday, opposition members created pandemonium in both Houses demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah and a debate on the issue. 13 MPs in Lok Sabha and one MP in Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remaining days of the current session. I think there was no need to create pandemonium, nor was there any need to suspend the MPs. These could have been avoided. Naturally, all the MPs are worried about their security, and after the security breach, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that should be no recurrence. Opposition has the right to raise questions, but the matter is still under investigation and more facts need to be unearthed by the investigators.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has already given a statement, and a senior minister Rajnath Singh has promised that there will be no lapse in security in future. For the opposition to remain adamant on the Home Minister’s statement cannot be justified in any manner. I would also like to say that the suspension of MPs is also not justified. Uproar does take place, slogans are raised, and the proceedings of the House are adjourned. But everything is back to normal the next day. Such things have happened in the past. Nothing will be achieved by suspending the MPs. Work in Parliament will remain stalled. The government should show large-heartedness and resolve the deadlock after speaking to the MPs.

