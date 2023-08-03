Watch | 'I am a married man for over 45 years, never angry': Dhankhar shares light moment with Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV) Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Parliament: In a light moment amid the ongoing logjam between the government and the Opposition over the Manipur issue, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a response to Mallikarjun Kharge, said, "I am a married man for over 45 years. Believe me, sir, I am never angry."

Leader of Opposition Kharge said in the Upper House that when he went to meet Dhankhar on Wednesday, the chairman was angry, to which the VP made the remark in a lighter note.

"Mr Chidambaram a very distinguished senior advocate will know, as senior advocates, we have no right to show anger, at least to the authority. You are an authority, sir. I am never angry," Dhankhar added in a jestful response.

Kharge continued the conversation as he said, "Probably, you don't show your anger. But you get angry."

Sharing laughter and referring to his wife, the chairman said, "She is not a member of this house. We can't discuss someone who is not a member of this house."

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions and deadlock due to the Opposition's demand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament on the Manipur issue. The Opposition parties have also brought in a No-confidence motion against the government which is likely to be taken up for discussion starting August 8 and the Prime Minister is likely to respond on August 10.

ALSO READ | Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi meet Congress chief to end Parliament logjam, Kharge 'adamant' on demand

ALSO READ | No-Confidence Motion is being delayed so that Opposition gets divided: Congress | Parliament LIVE

Latest India News