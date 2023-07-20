Monsoon Session begins today, opposition to corner government on Manipur - 31 new bills to be tabled

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session: A stormy Monsoon Session of the Parliament is expected as the opposition is likely to take up the Manipur issue. The latest video from the violence-hit state has drawn severe criticism from the opposition parties. The Monsoon Session is set to begin on July 20 (Thursday) and continue till August 11. According to the Centre, a total of 17 sittings will take place during this session and 31 bills are likely to be taken up. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi during the all-party meeting which was held on July 19 announced that the government is willing to discuss in Parliament all issues permitted under the rules and approved by Chair.

Chaos expected

A lot of chaos is expected during the session as the Opposition parties have put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. With this, the Monsoon Session is starting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

Session to take place in old building

However, the monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building as per the announcement by Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi. The new building was inaugurated by Modi on May 28.

"Monsoon Session, 2023, of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier while announcing the dates for the session.

Session will be spread across 23 days

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he had said in another tweet in Hindi.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgment that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matters. The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

