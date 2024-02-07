Wednesday, February 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Budget Session LIVE: PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today
Live now

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Budget Session LIVE UPDATE: The ongoing Parliament session was extended by one working day, which means Saturday (February 10) will be the last working day.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2024 8:39 IST
Budget Session
Image Source : X The Budget Session was extended by one day till Feb 10

Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha on Tuesday (February 6) passed a bill to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, with the government set to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress. The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9. With the agenda items like the Finance Bill, budget discussion and demand for grants yet to be taken up by Parliament and the white paper also to be tabled, sources said it was considered necessary to extend the session's duration by a day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turn around. She will table it in both Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 07, 2024 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Earlier in his reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ in the Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Modi unleashed severe attacks on Congress over several issues.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News