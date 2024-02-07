Parliament Budget Session LIVE: PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : X The Budget Session was extended by one day till Feb 10

Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha on Tuesday (February 6) passed a bill to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. The ongoing Budget session of Parliament is being extended by a day till Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, with the government set to table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress. The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9. With the agenda items like the Finance Bill, budget discussion and demand for grants yet to be taken up by Parliament and the white paper also to be tabled, sources said it was considered necessary to extend the session's duration by a day. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turn around. She will table it in both Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.