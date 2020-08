Image Source : PTI Fire erupts at 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building

A fire broke out at the Parliament Annexe building in Delhi on Monday. According to the details, the blaze was reported on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building. Seven fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life in the incident.

