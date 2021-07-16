Army personnel arrested for providing classified documents to Pak's ISI was being paid Rs 50,000 per month

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Paramjeet and Habibur Rahman were interrogated by military intelligence and other security agencies for several hours in Delhi.

A couple of days after the Delhi Police crime branch arrested two persons, including an Indian Army personnel Paramjeet, for leaking classified information to Inter-Services Intelligence Pakistan, at least 6 mobile phones have been found from Paramjeet which were purchased using money sent by Pakistan's ISI.

According to the investigation in the matter so far, Paramjeet was working for Pakistan's ISI since 2018 through Habibur Rahman, a Pakistani spy. Every month Pakistan's ISI used to send Rs 50,000 to Paramjeet.

During the lockdown, Rs 20,000 were being sent to Paramjeet which he used to receive through her sister's account. If needed, the crime branch will take Habibur Rahman and Paramjeet to Pokhran and Agra.

In the meanwhile, Paramjeet and Habibur Rahman were interrogated by military intelligence and other security agencies for several hours in Delhi.

Habibur Rahman was currently getting a tender to supply meat to the army in Pokhran. Prior to this, he used to supply vegetables to the army.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch received information that some sensitive documents related to defence establishment were being sent to the neighbouring country through spy network.

"We got input about the involvement of one Habibur Rehman. Our team then conducted a raid and arrested him from Pokhran after due verification. Some secret documents were recovered from his possession and a case was registered against him under the Official Secrets Act," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveer Ranjan had said at a press conference.

