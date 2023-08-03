Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OPINION | NUH VIOLENCE COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED

In the thick of charges and counter-charges, one thing that needs to be understood is why Haryana Police intelligence was unaware about the massive planning that was being made for carrying out violence in Nuh on Monday. Second point: police officers and policemen were injured on a large scale, police stations were attacked, but why didn’t police take action against rioters immediately? Why police was on the defensive in the face of attacks from rioters? Going through all the facts and circumstances, I feel that the Haryana government failed to gauge the situation seriously. From the Muslim side, absconder cow vigilante Monu Manesar was made the key point in the entire issue. It is a fact that for several days the social media was agog with threats about teaching VHP processionists a lesson in the name of Monu Manesar. There were scores of videos in circulation. Even a video of Monu Manesar was also circulated. But the Hindu side argues that on February 22 this year, Congress MLAs Mamman Khan, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed and Chaudhary Mohammad Ilyas had issued threats inside the Haryana assembly that if police failed to take action against Monu Manesar and his associate Bittu Bajrangi, who have absconding since February 16 after the abduction and murder of Nasir and Junaid from Bharatpur, then “we will teach Monu and his supporters a lesson in Mewat”.

When Vishwa Hindu Parishad decided to take out a religious procession on Monday, the state police should have been alert and made proper security arrangements. What happened in Nuh was a classic case of police negligence and intelligence failure. Though VHP leaders prevented Monu Manesar and his aggressive associates from Goraksha Dal from joining the ‘shobha yatra’ (procession), police failed to gauge the level of planning that was going on in Nuh to attack the procession. The state government had assumed that the procession would conclude peacefully, and normal police arrangements were made with 5-10 policemen posted at every crossing. The level of seriousness was such that the Deputy Commissioner and SP of the district went on leave. Rioters fired bullets, threw stones at the police and ‘captured’ police stations, and yet, police were given strict orders not to fire. The rioters got a free hand. The political thinking was that if one Muslim in Nuh was killed, it would be difficult to manage the fallout. There are nearly 9 lakh Muslims among the total 11 lakh population in Nuh.

On the other hand, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal did not know that their procession would be attacked with such ferocity. Aggressive ‘fighters’ from Gorakshak Dal were absent in the procession. They were asked to stay in their homes. VHP leaders thought since there would be no provocation, the procession would pass off peacefully. The result is there for all to see. The situation became serious when VHP leader Surendra Jain and several thousand devotees had to take refuge inside the temple, with bullets raining from hilltop from all sides. It was only then that the state government woke from slumber, and police action was ordered. Now FIRs are being registered, suspects have been rounded up and the investigation is going on. The situation is grave because police personnel find it difficult to enter several Muslim localities to carry out search inside homes. Hundreds have fled their homes. Hindu residents of Nuh are worried because they live in violence-hit localities with their children, and most of their neighbours are Muslims. Disregarding the gravity of the situation, politicians and leaders of Hindu and Muslim outfits are presently engaged in show of force. Both Hindus and Muslims have suffered losses in Nuh, but this is being projected differently by various leaders.

Politicians are making statements that suit their political aims. After watching the remarks of these leaders, one can say that Haryana government has no clue about the danger that was going to unfold. The state government had safely assumed that nothing would happen. Listening to Congress and other leaders, I feel even they too are unaware about the seriousness of the situation. On one hand, the state government is trying to save its skin, and on the other, opposition is trying to run down the government. This is not the correct approach. I believe, whatever happened in Nuh was good neither for Hindus nor Muslims. This violence has created a chasm in the minds of Hindus and Muslims, and this is dangerous for our country. It is now the responsibility of the police to catch the real culprits who masterminded the violence in Nuh. The situation can return to normal only if political parties and other outfits tone down their strident approach.

