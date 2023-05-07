Follow us on Image Source : ANI J&K: Search operation to track down terrorists underway in Rajouri's Kandi area

Operation Trinetra: A massive search operation to track ultras in the forested Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has entered the third day on Sunday. Till now, no fresh contact has been established with holed-up terrorists.

Earlier, five Army personnel were martyred and a terrorist was killed in Rajouri as a group of terrorists carried out an attack on civilians in Dhangri village. During this, a major-rank officer was injured in the operation.

While the five soldiers lost their lives in an explosion triggered by the terrorists when the forces moved in to flush out ultras in the Kesari hill forest on Friday morning, the terrorist was gunned down the next morning after he along with his another associate was confronted shortly after midnight.

“There was no fresh contact with the terrorists after Saturday’s encounter. The area witnessed heavy rains in the evening (Saturday) but the operation is on and the area remains under tight security cordon with all escape routes plugged,” a senior security official said.

He further informed that Army, police and CRPF personnel are deployed in the operation area and are engaged in a massive combing operation to track down the terrorists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was wounded in a blast triggered by terrorists. According to officials, Rajnath Singh was accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande while visiting the operation site which is currently underway in Kandi forest area.

The five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army on Friday (May 5) in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district. Defence Minister also interacted with soldiers at the Army Base Camp in Rajouri.

