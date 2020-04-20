Odisha Red Zones: 15 areas classified as COVID-19 Containment Zones. Full list here 

Monday, April 20, 2020
     
As of 20th April, 15 areas have been classified as COVID19 Containment Zones across Odisha, State Health & Family Welfare Department said.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: April 20, 2020 20:12 IST
As of 20th April, 15 areas have been classified as COVID19 Containment Zones across Odisha, State Health & Family Welfare Department said. Meanwhile, number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 74 as six persons, five from Jajpur district and one from Sundargarh district, tested positive for Covid-19 today. Till Monday afternoon, 74 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 10,641 samples tested so far in Odisha.

On the other hand, Odisha Government Higher Education Department permitted resumption of normal activities of State public and private universities during Coronavirus Lockdown, with certain restrictions.

