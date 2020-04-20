Image Source : PTI Odisha Red Zones: 15 areas classified as COVID-19 Containment Zones. Full list here

As of 20th April, 15 areas have been classified as COVID19 Containment Zones across Odisha, State Health & Family Welfare Department said. Meanwhile, number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 74 as six persons, five from Jajpur district and one from Sundargarh district, tested positive for Covid-19 today. Till Monday afternoon, 74 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 10,641 samples tested so far in Odisha.

On the other hand, Odisha Government Higher Education Department permitted resumption of normal activities of State public and private universities during Coronavirus Lockdown, with certain restrictions.

