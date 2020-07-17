Odisha man flaunts Rs 3.5-lakh gold face mask

Image Source : PTI Odisha man flaunts gold face mask (Representational Image)

At a time when face masks have become an inseparable part of life to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha has procured one which is made of gold and cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. He got inspiration from a news report about a businessman in Maharashtra's Pune district who got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

Alok Mohanty, who owns a furniture store in Cuttack city and is a fan of anything made of the yellow metal, said an N-95 mask has been used as a base for manufacturing the golden protective gear which weighs around 100 grams.

Elastic bands are attached to the golden mask for a secure fit and it is quite comfortable to wear, he said on Friday.

Asked from where did he get the idea of such a mask, Mohanty said, "While watching television some time ago, I saw someone in Maharashtra wearing a mask made of gold. Since I have a tremendous weakness for gold, I decided to get one for myself."

Mohanty got in touch with a jewellery shop in Mumbai, which sent him a catalogue. He chose a design and placed an order and it took 22 days to make the mask. The businessman said he has caps and watches made of gold or lined with the yellow metal.

Mohanty said he has been distributing food and other essential items to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he also has a penchant for feeding stray animals.

