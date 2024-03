Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll: Odisha may witness a neck-and-neck contest between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD may win 11 seats while the saffron party is likely to get 10, says India TV-CNX opinion poll.

There are a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

More to follow