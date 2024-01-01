Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Fog continues to affect rail services as 21 trains run late on New Year day | Check list

As North India continued to reel under severe cold wave, trains services were also affected due to fog in the region.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2024 9:06 IST
Foggy conditions in north India continued to hamper train services as 21 trains ran late in the Delhi area on Monday (January 1) morning. Among them were three Rajdhani Express trains.

Earlier on Sunday, the yearend of 2023, as many as 23 trains were late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region. According to Indian Railways, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was delayed by almost 7 hours while Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express were delayed by 5 hours.

IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

 

Fog also affected the flight operations in the city.

More to follow…

