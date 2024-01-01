Fog continues to affect rail services as 21 trains run late on New Year day | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Foggy conditions in north India continued to hamper train services as 21 trains ran late in the Delhi area on Monday (January 1) morning. Among them were three Rajdhani Express trains.

Earlier on Sunday, the yearend of 2023, as many as 23 trains were late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region. According to Indian Railways, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was delayed by almost 7 hours while Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express were delayed by 5 hours.

IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

Fog also affected the flight operations in the city.

More to follow…

