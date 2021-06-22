10 new police stations to be set up in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Uttar Pradesh government says it will set up 10 new police stations in the Noida Commissionerate.

In a new development, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday said that it will set up 10 new police stations in the Noida Commissionerate. These new police stations will be in areas:

Noida Phase-1

Noida Sector-142

Noida Sector-63

Okhla Barrage

Noida Sector 115

Noida Sector 106

Yamuna Authority area Sector 18/6D

Noida Sector 29

Noida Sector 25A

Dayanatpur

The move has come ahead of the Assembly Elections scheduled next year in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, who is also in charge of Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Lucknow on a two-day visit to hold crucial review meetings.

The newly-appointed state vice president and former bureaucrat, Arvind Kumar Sharma, is also expected to be present when the two top BJP leaders meet state leaders to discuss the road map for the next Assembly elections and consolidate the party's position that is being targeted by a belligerent opposition in the wake of the pandemic and allegations of irregularities in the land deals for the proposed Ram temple complex in Ayodhya.

Earlier, on Sunday, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and General Secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal held a closed-door meeting with senior party functionaries in an apparent exercise to zero down on the issues which need to be taken up with the two senior BJP leaders.

Though the party has not disclosed the schedule of Santhosh and Singh, sources said that the two leaders would also discuss the BJP's position in the ongoing Zila Panchayat chairperson polls which have been touted as a semi-final electoral contest in the run-up to 2022 Assembly polls.

