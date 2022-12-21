'Why do they keep taking out processions?' Nitish questions Centre's wariness on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP four months ago to join the 'Mahagathbandhan', on Wednesday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for raising an alarm over a fresh COVID spike at a time when the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was gaining momentum.

"It should be known why they (the ruling BJP at the Centre) had become laidback over COVID, in the first place, and why they have certainly become vigilant now when the Congress people are taking out a yatra," Kumar said.

He also questioned the BJP's motive of objecting to Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and taking out their own processions. "That is what I am saying. Why do these people have an objection to that yatra? Why do they themselves keep taking out processions?," quipped Kumar when pointed out that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for ensuring COVID protocol at the yatra, or even putting off the same "in national interest."

The longest-serving chief minister of Bihar asserted that the COVID situation in the state was fully under control and the testing rate was never allowed to sag despite a sharp dip in incidence.

"On many days, the state reports zero cases. Even on days when cases are reported, the tally is in a single digit. Nonetheless, we have kept up aggressive testing. The number of people tested for every 10 lakh of population is about eight lakh, which is far better than the national average of six lakh," he asserted.

"We never grew complacent. Of course, now since the place where it all started (China) has seen a sudden surge, so all are in a tizzy," remarked the chief minister when pointed out that a high-level meeting has also been convened by the Centre to discuss the latest surge.

