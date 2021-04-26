Monday, April 26, 2021
     
  Breaking News April 26 | LIVE
Breaking News April 26 | LIVE

April 26, 2021 8:50 IST
Breaking News

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 147 million, including more than 3,122,424 fatalities. More than 125,316,873 patients are reported to have recovered.

Breaking News April 26 | LIVE

  • Apr 26, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    SKM farmers urge Delhi Police to open one side from Singhu highway

    Sanyukt Kisan Morcha farmers have urged the Delhi Police to make one side of Singhu Border Highway functional so as to bring in emergency COVID 19 supplies into Delhi

  • Apr 26, 2021 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra postponed as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Uttarakhand

    In view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra has been postponed on Sunday. The Yatra for Sri Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara situated in the hilly district of Chamoli was scheduled to start on May 10. It is believed that the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, had meditated at Hemkund in his previous birth.

  • Apr 26, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Pune allows cremation of COVID 19 victims at all cremation grounds

    Pune allows cremation of COVID 19 victims at all cremation grounds

  • Apr 26, 2021 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Biden lends hand to India in curbing COVID 19 situation

    Biden lends hand to India in curbing COVID 19 situation.

  • Apr 26, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Week-long curfew imposed in Dehradun district

    In an attempt to curb the COVID 19 cases in the state, district administration has imposed a week long curfew in Dehradun district. Areas will include Rishikesh, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun City and Clement Town's Municipal areas, District Magistrate Dr. Ashish Kr Srivastava informed. 

