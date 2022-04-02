NCP going 'soft' on BJP? Murmurs of resentment in Maha Vikas Aghadi over Home department's functioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a seminar on sugarcane farming, in Pune.

All is not well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is believed to be upset with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and the functioning of his department. Patil belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that action taken by Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate in Maharashtra was an attack on the state Home department which needs to be strengthened. Raut had also said that generally the Chief Minister holds the Home portfolio, but since MVA was a coalition of three parties, the home department went to the NCP.

According to a PTI report, there was speculation that Uddhav was not happy with Dilip Walse-Patil's reply in the Assembly to former CM Devendra Fadnavis’ allegation that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was conspiring to frame up BJP leaders in false cases.

Walse-Patil announced a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the allegations. Uddhav had reportedly expressed displeasure over the issue in last week’s cabinet meeting, a PTI report said.

On Friday, Walse-Patil met Uddhav at the Chief Minister’s official residence `Varsha’ in Mumbai. The NCP leader refuted the reports of friction and said the meeting with the CM was about administrative issues.

“I have full faith in my cabinet colleagues and they are working very well. Such reports are baseless and misleading,” the statement later released by the Chief Minister’s Office quoted Uddhav as saying.

“The Chief Minister’s office has already issued a clarification. He is not upset. We make all the decisions taking each other into confidence,” Walse-Patil told reporters later.

When the Minister was asked about Sanjay Raut’s comments, Walse-Patil said that the Sena leader's sentiments were right. “We will try to address shortcomings, if there are any, in the department,” he said.

When asked about reported feeling among some coalition leaders that the Home department is not giving a befitting reply to the BJP when Central agencies are targeting the leaders of the MVA, the minister said it was not the case.

“We have to run the government as per rules and law. I have said earlier too that the home minister does not give orders in every case. Several decisions are taken at the level of DG (director general of police), CP (commissioner of police) and other senior officials,” Walse-Patil said.

“When there is a delay in making decisions, then it is definitely the responsibility of the Home Minister to supervise and provide momentum. And we are doing our job,” he added.

He also dismissed the claim that the NCP was adopting a soft attitude towards the BJP while the Sena is taking on the saffron party.

“I don’t get what is soft stance or hard stance. At the end of the day, decisions are made based on the documents or facts that come before us. Whatever action is taken, it should be able to stand scrutiny before the court,” he said.

