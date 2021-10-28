Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
SIT formed to probe into cases filed against Nawab Malik, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede | LIVE Updates

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team and an ACP-level Mumbai Police officer have launched independent probes into the allegations of 'extortion' and other issues against the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Mumbai Updated on: October 28, 2021 8:59 IST
Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede Live Updates: NCB, Mumbai Police probe graft charges

While the investigation into the allegations of graft against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has started at the departmental level, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday constituted SIT to investigate the allegations against the NCB officer and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Four officers of Mumbai Police will investigate complaints lodged against Sameer and Malik. An order in this regard has been issued by Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Vishwas Nagre Patil. Yesterday, NCB vigilance team and an ACP-level Mumbai Police officer started independent probes into the allegations of 'extortion' and other issues against Sameer Wankhede. The NCB team arrived in Mumbai and is understood to have recorded his statement besides summoning a 'Panch-Witness' Prabhakar Sail for probe. At least four complaints lodged against Wankhede in different police stations in Mumbai will now be handled by the ACP who will investigate and prepare his report in the matter.

 

    SIT formed to probe cases filed against Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede

    The Mumbai Police on Wednesday constituted SIT to investigate the allegations against the NCB officer and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. In Mumbai, at least 4 separate complaints have been lodged against the NCB officer on various counts, which the ACP level officer will investigate.

