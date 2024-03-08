National Creators Award: PM Modi shares interesting anecdote of train journey from his childhood days | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with digital creators in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the first-ever National Creators Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Addressing the 'National Creators Award', the PM also asked the digital creators to engage the world audience with their content.

While interacting with a creator, Prime Minister Modi recounted an interesting incident from his early days. He shared a childhood experience wherein he discussed his approach when faced with the challenge of finding a seat on a train journey.

PM Modi shares an interesting anecdote

The Prime Minister highlighted the immediate nature of people's reactions to astrology, narrating how he used this insight during his travels. "Let me tell you an experience related to my childhood. I used to travel a lot. At that time, there was no facility for reservation in the train and it used to be very crowded... I used to travel in unreserved compartments... When I didn't get a seat, I used to see if there was a chance. I used to hold someone's hand and start looking at him like an astrologer. After this people used to immediately provide me seats," he added.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The Prime Minister's interesting story led to a huge laughter among people present at the award ceremony. PM Modi shared this anecdote while presenting an award to Aridaman, a content creator specializing in videos on religion, culture, and astrology.

PM Modi hails digital creators

The Prime Minister also lauded the creative works of digital creators regarding various topics and issues in the country and the world. "From the data revolution to cheap mobile phones have created a new world for the content creators...The credit for this award show goes to the youth of this country and every digital content creator..." he added. PM Modi further said that the National Creators Awards will have an important place in future.

National Creators' Awards

The awards were given in an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming. More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

ALSO READ: National Creators Award: PM Modi launches 'Create on India movement', asks creators to engage global audience