Some mysterious moving lights were seen over north Indian states including Punjab left people confused on Friday evening. As per reports, the lights were witnessed at several locations including Pathankot other areas leaving people puzzled.

Photos and videos of the mysterious lights were shared on social media. However, later defence sources confirmed that it was a satellite.

Some reports also suggested that it was a Starlink satellite, the company led by Elon Musk.

