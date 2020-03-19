Breaking: Two more women in Mumbai test COVID-19 positive

Two women tests COVID 19 positive in Mumbai

As coronavirus continues to spread, two more women have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking total cases in Maharashtra now 47. In order to contain the disease, Maharashtra has shut down all educational institutions while offices have asked employees to work from home. Meanwhile, many public places including temples have been closed as a precautionary measure to avoid massive public gatherings.

Of the two women who have tested COVID 19 positive, one of them had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.

"A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49-year-old," an official said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.