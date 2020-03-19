Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
Breaking: Two more women in Mumbai test COVID-19 positive

As coronavirus continues to spread, two more women have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking total cases in Maharashtra now 47.

New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2020 10:41 IST
As coronavirus continues to spread, two more women have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday taking total cases in Maharashtra now 47. In order to contain the disease, Maharashtra has shut down all educational institutions while offices have asked employees to work from home. Meanwhile, many public places including temples have been closed as a precautionary measure to avoid massive public gatherings.

Of the two women who have tested COVID 19 positive, one of them had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.

"A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49-year-old," an official said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.

