Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai South is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Mumbai South seat comprises six Assembly segments including Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader and former Union minister Murli Deora represented the Mumbai South constituency four times in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998. His son Milind Deora won the seat twice in a row in 2004 and 2009 before losing it to Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant in 2014.

Mumbai South Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 15,54,176 voters in the Mumbai South constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,54,369 voters were male and 6,99,784 were female voters. 23 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,110 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mumbai South in 2019 was 251 (248 were men and 3 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mumbai South constituency was 14,85,844. Out of this, 8,28,962 voters were male and 6,56,867 were female voters. 15 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,193 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mumbai South in 2014 was 488 (319 were men and 169 were women).

Mumbai South 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Ganpat Sawant won the seat for the second consecutive time with a margin of 1,00,067 votes. He was polled 4,21,937 votes with a vote share of 52.62%. He defeated Congress candidate Milind Murli Deora who got 3,21,870 votes (40.14%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate Dr Anil Kumar stood third with 30,348 votes (3.78%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 8,01,611.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Arvind Ganpat Sawant won the seat for the first time. He was polled 3,74,609 votes with a vote share of 48.04%. Congress candidate Milind Murli Deora got 2,46,045 votes (31.55%) and was the runner-up. Sawant defeated Deora by a margin of 1,28,564 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 7,79,741. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Bala Nandgaonkar came third with 84,773 votes (10.87%) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Meera Sanyal was in the fourth position with 40,298 votes (5.17%).

Mumbai South Past Winners

Milind Murli Deora (Congress): 2009

Milind Murli Deora (Congress): 2004

Jayawantiben Mehta (BJP): 1999

Murli Deora (Congress): 1998

Jayawantiben Mehta (BJP): 1996

Murli Deora (Congress): 1991

Murli Deora (Congress): 1989

Murli Deora (Congress): 1984

Ratansinh Gokuldas Rajda (Janata Party): 1980

Ratansinh Gokuldas Rajda (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 15,115 voters (1.89%) opted for NOTA in the Mumbai South constituency. In 2014, 9,573 voters (1.23%) opted for NOTA in the Mumbai South constituency.

Mumbai South Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 8,01,611 or 51.58%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 7,79,741 or 52.48%.

Mumbai South Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Mumbai South constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Mumbai South.

Mumbai South Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,578 polling stations in the Mumbai South constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,549 polling stations in the Mumbai South constituency.