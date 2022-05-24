Follow us on Image Source : PTI Office goers in Mumbai face delays as power disruption halts local train services on harbour line

Local train services were disrupted on the harbour line in Mumbai on Tuesday, due to some power issues, according to a Central railway official, reported news agency PTI. This led to delays for many office-goers in the city.

The harbour line provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai. Trains on this line were running late by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour today. Later, the local trains, on the route got overcrowded, some passengers said.

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that services on the up line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) on the harbour corridor were held up for about 15 minutes as the "overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am".

The power issue was later resolved and the upline services were restored at around 9.30 am, he said.

Nearly 10 lakh commuters travel daily on the harbour line, on which trains ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations.

