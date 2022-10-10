Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82 after prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Highlights Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital in August this year

He was shifted to the ICU on October 2

In a medical bulletin, doctors said Mulayam Singh Yadav was on lifesaving drugs

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on Monday. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was battling for life and was in a critical condition for several days.

The development was confirmed by Yadav's son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. A post by the official handle of the Samajwadi Party read, "my respected father and everyone's Netaji is no more."

The tweet was posted by Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav was kept under life-saving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

On Sunday, the hospital issued a statement informing about the critical condition of the Samajwadi Party supremo.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

