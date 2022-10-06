Mulayam Singh still in ICU, on life-saving drugs, says Gurugram hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Thursday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

