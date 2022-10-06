Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
Mulayam Singh still in ICU, on life-saving drugs, says Gurugram hospital

Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2022 17:40 IST
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Thursday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a bulletin.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

