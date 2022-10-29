Madhya Pradesh: Three girls consume poison after skipping school, two die

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The people who saw the girls immediately admitted them to M Y Hospital. However only one among the girls managed to survive.

Two 16-year-old school girls died whereas their classmate continues to remain critical after they allegedly consumed poison together. The incident took place yesterday after the girls skipped their class and left for Indore on a bus to meet the boyfriend of one of the deceased girls as he stopped attending her calls.

"From the preliminary investigation and the statement of the girl who survived, it emerged that the trio was studying in the same school in Ashta town of Sehore and were very close friends. They skipped their class to catch a bus to Indore on Friday morning... The girls reached Indore as the boyfriend of one of them lived there. She wanted to meet him as he had stopped taking her calls. Therefore, she had decided to go to Indore to meet him personally, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prashant Choubey.

''She had decided that if her boyfriend does not meet her, she will end her life along with her two friends. The trio had procured poison from a shop in Ashta and one of them tried to contact the boy after reaching Indore. They waited for the boy in a park near Bhawarkuan area, but as he did not turn up, the heartbroken girl consumed poison," added Choubey.

Choubey said that the third girl consumed poison as she was very close to the other two girls and couldn't face the grief. The people who saw the girls immediately admitted them to M Y Hospital. However only one among the girls managed to survive. The police are inspecting the CCTV footage of the incident and a detailed investigation is underway into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

